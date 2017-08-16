Former Saints and Pelicans react to medical staff firings

Wednesday's news of the Saints firing two doctors from their medical staff in lieu of Delvin Breaux's fractured fibula being misdiagnosed as a contusion sparked a series of reactions from former Saints and a former Pelican, since both teams share the same medical staff.

Delvin Breaux took to Twitter to presumably express his relief:

LIFE IS GREAT — Delvin Breaux Sr (@BreauxShow24) August 16, 2017

The most pointed voice Wednesday morning came from Keenan Lewis whose career with his hometown team came to an end almost exactly one year ago, due in large part to his medical issues

The former Saint posted his reaction to Instagram saying:

balllike21 Thank God and I’m not talking about Dr. Sari cause he is an assistant. I’m bless this foolishness come to an end my prayers have been answered. I wish they would’ve believed me instead of going if his reports, I probably still would be on the 53 man roster. I’m glad another player don’t have to suffer like I did # thank you lord truly appreciate it. I hope the NFL take this serious and handle my case correct for real

Former Pelican Jarrett Jack, who was diagnosed with a torn right lateral meniscus in March, did not specifically reference the situation but his second tweet in nearly two months seemed to also be motivated by the news:

Hahahahahahahaha — JARRETT JACK (@Jarrettjack03) August 16, 2017

