Family remembers deputy 5 years after ambush

Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz announced that starting Wednesday, the department began installing carbon monoxide detectors in its police units.more>>
The City of New Orleans is under a heat advisory for Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.more>>
People who live in the 4000 blk. of D’Hemecourt say an afternoon shower makes them nervous. “Yeah, it’s frustrating. Now, I wonder every time it rains, whether or not it’s going to flood my living room, you know?”more>>
NOPD Fourth District investigators are looking for a suspect in the theft of dozens of tools from tool boxes attached to pickup trucks.more>>
The loss of a child is just unimaginable, but for Edie and Michael Triche it's a reality, one that squeezes their hearts and hits them in the gut every day.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.more>>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich announced at a prayer vigil on Wednesday that the driver of a golf cart, who drove toward protesters, has been arrested.more>>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.more>>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.more>>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.more>>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.more>>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.more>>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.more>>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.more>>
