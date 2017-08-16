Family remembers deputy 5 years after ambush

The loss of a child is just unimaginable, but for Edie and Michael Triche it's a reality, one that squeezes their hearts and hits them in the gut every day.

“We struggle. I mean you know the day that it happened is our worst nightmare, today, even today it's still hard not to have him here with us. I can't speak to him, I can't see him, it's just difficult,” Edie Triche, Deputy Jeremy Triche’s mother, said.

Deputy Triche and Deputy Brandon Nielsen were shot and killed five years ago on August 16, 2012, during an attack on St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s deputies in LaPlace.

Two other deputies were injured in the attack but survived.

Michael Triche, Jeremy’s father, said life without his son will never be the same.

“We used to go fishing all the time. I miss that, I miss that tremendously. People ask how do you feel. I say, ‘well let me give you an example. It's like waking up every morning and somebody punching you in the stomach,’ and that's the rest of the day. It's every day,” Michael Triche said.

Jeremy left behind a loving family, his wife Misty and his pride and joy, little Cade, who was just two-years old when his father was killed.

“The last memory I have of Jeremy was he visited one evening right before the incident and I can remember him telling Cade, ‘let's go home,’ and then Cade jumped in the truck and Jeremy gets in the truck and Cade shouts out, ‘I love you daddy!’ That is burned in memory and I'll never forget that,” Michael Triche said.

Just weeks before the attack, Jeremy’s father tried to urge his son away from the profession, but he quickly learned there was no convincing him to step away from the badge.

“He said, ‘Dad. I love being a cop. I love it.’ And said, ‘I'm not ready to change yet,’” Michael Triche said.

“He was always giving, you know, giving his life to help someone else out,” Edie Triche said.

Now as they try to move forward the future still seems dim, a half decade later, with no idea when the men accused of killing their son and Deputy Nielsen will go to trial.

Seven people were charged in the attack, three are still awaiting trial.

“We have no closure and no justice for Jeremy and justice for Brandon. Those are the guys that lost their lives, the ones that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we go into the court in the hearings and it's like peeling the scab off of the sore. It's fresh every month again with no closure, it starts all over again,” Michael Triche.

“It's hard. Today makes five years. His birthday is on the 20th, which is the day that we laid him to rest, so it's not only today, it's going to continue until the 20th and that's hard,” Edie Triche said.

Since her son’s death, Edie Triche started a foundation in his name. The organization holds a yearly fishing tournament in Cocodrie and benefits law enforcement families dealing with injuries and loss.

