No Breaux, next man up at cornerback for the Saints

Williams knows all too well about injuries taking away playing time. Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

With Delvin Breaux out for six weeks, one of the Saints motto's comes into play, next man up.

"For all of us. We all have to step it up a notch. Because he's a big part of our defense. We can all play. We need to step it up for him, and also for the defense, to make sure we win games," said cornerback P.J. Williams.

Williams missed 14 games last season due to a concussion he suffered at the Giants. Last week against the Browns was his first time hitting an opponent since that loss to New York, and he no doubt enjoyed the contact

"I felt good man, I felt we prepared pretty good. I was just making sure I used my technique. It was great to get in there and do some real tackling. Some cut tackles, taking the legs out," said Williams.

Training camp on Airline Drive has been all about heat and humidity. You not only need to survive, but also keep a high level of play on each snap.

"We've been emphasizing that every day. Because if you have bad body language, they can see that you're tired. The wide receiver going to look at you, and also the quarterback going to look at you and go your way, said Williams.

Another corner fighting for one of those starting spots, is rookie Marshon Lattimore. He missed last week with injuries, but could play this weekend against the LA Chargers.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.