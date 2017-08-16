Covington Police install carbon monoxide detectors in police units

Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz announced that starting Wednesday, the department began installing carbon monoxide detectors in its police units.

The department made the move after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning in police versions of Ford Explorers.

Covington Police Department's primary vehicles are Explorers.

A spokesperson for Ford released this statement. “Safety is our top priority. We continue to investigate. We have not found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in non-Police Ford Explorers. To address police customers who drive modified vehicles in unique ways, we are covering the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have carbon monoxide concerns, regardless of modifications made after leaving Ford’s factory.”

The detectors will cost the Covington Police Department $10.90 each and will last 18 months. They are being installed on the dash of each vehicle so that officers can easily monitor them.

Chief Lentz said, "At $10.90 each, these detectors are a worthwhile investment to protect the department's most precious asset, the men and women who keep our streets safe."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.