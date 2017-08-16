Police search for suspect after confiscating dozens of stolen power tools

NOPD Fourth District investigators are looking for a suspect in the theft of dozens of tools from tool boxes attached to pickup trucks.

Darold Sercovich, 37, of Belle Chasse, was developed as the suspect after similar crimes were reported in both Jefferson and Plaquemine parishes. On multiple occasions, a white male subject has been seen on surveillance video driving a silver minivan and stopping to break into toolboxes.

A computer search revealed that the silver 2015 Honda Odyssey bearing Louisiana license plate ZGC485 was registered to Sercovich's girlfriend. Police said the description was consistent with the vehicle seen in each theft in the Fourth District.

Because the vehicle is registered in Plaquemines and the couple's home is there, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office and Plaquemine Parish Sheriff Office jointly executed a search warrant on July 27. During the search, numerous power tools were confiscated.

Once located, Darold Sercovich should be charged with theft valued at $500 but less than $5,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045, or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

