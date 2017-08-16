Heat Advisory issued for New Orleans

The City of New Orleans is under a heat advisory for Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The National Weather Service indicates high humidity levels will lead to heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Those hot temperatures could become life-threatening, if precautions are not taken.

Two shelters will open during the day to provide relief. People can go to the Community Resource and Referral Center at 1530 Gravier Street or Ozanam Inn at 843 Camp Street.

Several locations will also provide shelter for those needing somewhere to stay overnight because of the heat.

• The Salvation Army at 4530 South Claiborne Ave. will accept males and females beginning at 4 p.m.

• Ozanam Inn at 843 Camp St. will accept males only beginning at 4 p.m.

• Covenant House at 611 North Rampart St. will accept males and females between the ages 16-21, their dependent children, and any female with dependent minor children. Mothers with small children may come anytime.

• New Orleans Mission at 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. will only accept male or female adults beginning at 4 p.m.

City officials issued the following tips to prevent health emergencies due to overexposure to extreme heat:

• Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.

• If you have to perform outdoor activities, do so early in the morning or late in the evening.

• Wear light, loose-fitting clothing and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

• Most importantly, please stay hydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and don't wait until you're thirsty. Consider drinking an electrolyte sports drink, and avoid alcohol and caffeine.

• The very young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Click here for more information on the importance of staying cool.

The city reminds everyone never to leave children or pets in a car unattended. Cracking a window does not help those inside. Anyone who sees a person or animal left unattended in a car is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.