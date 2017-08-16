More problems at S&WB float to the surface as diesel leak discovered

A homeless man standing at a Leonidas neighborhood bus stop was shot Wednesday night as he was reading Bible versus aloud.more>>
A homeless man standing at a Leonidas neighborhood bus stop was shot Wednesday night as he was reading Bible versus aloud.more>>
A Gretna Police officer was injured when she crashed into a home in Algiers Tuesday night during a chase, and the homeowner is saying it took almost two hours for the NOPD to respond.more>>
A Gretna Police officer was injured when she crashed into a home in Algiers Tuesday night during a chase, and the homeowner is saying it took almost two hours for the NOPD to respond.more>>
The problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board keep making their way to the surface, most recently with an unknown amount of diesel that leak into the city's drainage system.more>>
The problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board keep making their way to the surface, most recently with an unknown amount of diesel that leak into the city's drainage system.more>>
Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz announced that starting Wednesday, the department began installing carbon monoxide detectors in its police units.more>>
Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz announced that starting Wednesday, the department began installing carbon monoxide detectors in its police units.more>>
The City of New Orleans is under a heat advisory for Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.more>>
The City of New Orleans is under a heat advisory for Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.more>>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.more>>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.more>>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.more>>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.more>>
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.more>>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.more>>