Homeless man says he was shot by occupants of gray car

A homeless man standing at a Leonidas neighborhood bus stop said he was shot Wednesday night. It was initially believed that the man was shot in front of the Walgreens at S. Carrollton and S. Claiborne avenues. NOPD later reported that he was shot at Earhart and Broadway.

The victim and witnesses said a gray car with two or three people inside pulled up and opened fire at the man, striking him in the shoulder, then drove away.

The victim refused medical treatment.

