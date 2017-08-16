Homeless man says he was shot by occupants of gray car

A Gretna Police officer was injured when she crashed into a home in Algiers Tuesday night during a chase, and the homeowner is saying it took almost two hours for the NOPD to respond.more>>
The problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board keep making their way to the surface, most recently with an unknown amount of diesel that leak into the city's drainage system.more>>
Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz announced that starting Wednesday, the department began installing carbon monoxide detectors in its police units.more>>
The City of New Orleans is under a heat advisory for Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.more>>
People who live in the 4000 blk. of D’Hemecourt say an afternoon shower makes them nervous. “Yeah, it’s frustrating. Now, I wonder every time it rains, whether or not it’s going to flood my living room, you know?”more>>
