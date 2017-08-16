Homeless man says he was shot while reading Bible at Leonidas bus stop

A homeless man standing at a Leonidas neighborhood bus stop says he was shot Wednesday night as he was reading Bible versus aloud. Witnesses - including a security guard at a nearby Walgreens - said they saw the incident.

The apparent shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in front of the Walgreens at S. Carrollton and S. Claiborne avenues.

The victim and witnesses said a gray car with two or three people inside pulled up next to the bus stop and opened fire at the man, striking him in the shoulder, then drove away.

The victim refused medical treatment, and police were seen by a FOX 8 reporter and photographer leaving the scene just before 10 p.m.

There was no word on a suspect or motive.

An NOPD spokeswoman said the department hadn't received any reports of any shooting victims Wednesday night.

