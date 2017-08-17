Your Weather Authority: The heat is on, stay cool

The weather pattern has changed for the next two days as high pressure and more stable air will not allow many if any, showers and thunderstorms to develop.

As temps hit the middle 90s and heat index readings hit the 102-108 range, a heat advisory goes into effect Thursday morning for the entire area. Temperatures will feel above 105 for most locations.

The city of New Orleans has several tips for beating the heat and staying safe during the increased temperatures.

A tropical wave approaches this weekend and brings a better chance of showers and storms especially by Sunday. Next week looks like typical mid-August weather with a few storms and highs in the lower 90s.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity with Gert in the Atlantic Ocean and several disturbances over the Tropical Atlantic.

Gert has curved out into the open Atlantic. The other disturbances pose no threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

