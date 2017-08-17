Landrieu to ask City Council for emergency money to tackle flooding, pump issue

The weather pattern has changed for the next two days as high pressure and more stable air will not allow many if any, showers and thunderstorms to develop.more>>
The New Orleans City Council will hold an emergency meeting today to begin tackling the issues plaguing the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A Gretna Police officer was injured when she crashed into a home in Algiers Tuesday night during a chase, and the homeowner is saying it took almost two hours for the NOPD to respond.more>>
The problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board keep making their way to the surface, most recently with an unknown amount of diesel that leak into the city's drainage system.more>>
Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz announced that starting Wednesday, the department began installing carbon monoxide detectors in its police units.more>>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.more>>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.more>>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.more>>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
The westbound side of Interstate 10 is now open. Cars driving from Pascagoula to Biloxi no longer have to detour off I-10. However, eastbound I-10 remains closed because of a multi-vehicle wreck. Authorities confirm one person has died. At one point, diesel fuel was spilling from an 18-wheeler involved in this accident.more>>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.more>>
