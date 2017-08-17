WATCH LIVE: City Council meeting on emergency money to tackle flooding, pump issues

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will ask the City Council Thursday for an emergency cash infusion to prepare for a "worst-case" scenario in the event of a tropical storm or hurricane.

The New Orleans City Council will hold the emergency meeting to begin tackling the issues plaguing the Sewerage and Water Board.

The August 5 flooding and the fire that knocked out a turbine powering pumps just a few days later has revealed several problems with the city's pumping system.

Most of the focus has been on the Sewerage and Water Board and the city council will look at the response to recent flooding and pumping issues.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said officials do not yet know how widespread the problems are.

Landrieu said the problems reside in three major areas: power, pumps, and manpower.

Landrieu said he is taking responsibility for and working to fix.

Landrieu is expected to ask the city for emergency funds to prepare for a “worst-case scenario” with the more active portion of hurricane season fast approaching.

“I'm asking the city council to make available $3 million to be able to move quickly should we need funds in the event of and only in the event of a tropical storm or a hurricane,” Landrieu said. “Since early last week, Homeland Security, GOSEP, FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers - at my request - have been preparing for potential tropical activity.”

Landrieu said there will be “table top activity” later this week to run through various scenarios to prepare for tropical weather.

Landrieu said the system can currently handle a typical rainfall of a couple of inches. Any more could cause problems.

