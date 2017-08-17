WATCH LIVE: City Council meeting on emergency money to tackle flooding, pump issues

The Saints took their show on the road Thursday to practice with and against the Chargers, in the first of two joint sessions leading up to Sunday's preseason game. Media were only allowed to shoot video for the first 45 minutes of practice but took in all of practice and the following are some quick hits from the action: Some notes from Saints 1st team D vs Chargers1st team O: Anzalone at will in base & nickel# Marcus Williams at safety Crawley & Williams CB — Sea...more>>
All members of Tulane's basketball team are accounted for and safe, following a deadly attack in Barcelona.more>>
The New Orleans City Council will hold an emergency meeting today to begin tackling the issues plaguing the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A leaking storage tank located at the Sewerage and Water Board Carrollton Avenue plant has been identified as the source of diesel fuel seeping into the 17 Street Canalmore>>
A two-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police.more>>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.more>>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.more>>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.more>>
