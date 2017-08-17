WATCH LIVE: New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu updates preparations for Tropical Storm Harvey

Officials say the city will be able to handle what Tropical Storm Harvey might bring.more>>
Officials say the city will be able to handle what Tropical Storm Harvey might bring.more>>
Harvey has regained tropical storm strength as it drifts in the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and forecasters say it could become a hurricane.more>>
Harvey has regained tropical storm strength as it drifts in the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and forecasters say it could become a hurricane.more>>
Westbound I-10 is closed between Orleans Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue.more>>
Westbound I-10 is closed between Orleans Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue.more>>
Who Dats have one last chance to see the New Orleans Saints at training camp Thursday.more>>
Who Dats have one last chance to see the New Orleans Saints at training camp Thursday.more>>
In an abundance of caution, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority began closing two monster flood gates, protecting much of the city of New Orleans today.more>>
In an abundance of caution, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority began closing two monster flood gates, protecting much of the city of New Orleans today.more>>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.more>>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.more>>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.more>>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.more>>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.more>>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.more>>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...more>>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.more>>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.more>>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.more>>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.more>>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.more>>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."more>>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."more>>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.more>>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.more>>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.more>>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.more>>