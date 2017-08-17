WATCH LIVE: New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu updates preparations for Tropical Storm Harvey

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will detail preparations for possible impact from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Mobile viewers can watch the meeting here.

The recovery from August 5 flooding and the fire that knocked out a turbine powering pumps has city leaders and residents on edge as the possibility of torrential rain looms in the Gulf of Mexico.

