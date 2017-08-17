Local First Traffic: Overturned truck, broken down bus causing I-10 west delays

The weather pattern has changed for the next two days as high pressure and more stable air will not allow many if any, showers and thunderstorms to develop.more>>
The New Orleans City Council will hold an emergency meeting today to begin tackling the issues plaguing the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A Gretna Police officer was injured when she crashed into a home in Algiers Tuesday night during a chase, and the homeowner is saying it took almost two hours for the NOPD to respond.more>>
The problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board keep making their way to the surface, most recently with an unknown amount of diesel that leak into the city's drainage system.more>>
Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz announced that starting Wednesday, the department began installing carbon monoxide detectors in its police units.more>>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.more>>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.more>>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.more>>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.more>>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.more>>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.more>>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
