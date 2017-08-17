Police: 2-year-old killed after darting into traffic

A two-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police.

The accident happened around 8:40 p.m. on LA 10 one mile west of LA 1058 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of two-year-old Kaleb Dyson of Kentwood.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Troopers determined that the crash occurred as a large group of choir members were standing in the parking lot of the Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church.

Kaleb Dyson ran from the parking lot toward LA 10. His mother, 37-year-old Waynata Dyson, ran behind her son in an attempt to stop him from entering the roadway. As Dyson entered the westbound lane of LA 10, he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by 57-year-old Shyrlee Ann Hammond from Spencer, NY.

Dyson was taken by ambulance to Hood Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Police say Hammond was properly restrained and was uninjured in the crash. She provided troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present. Speed is not suspected to be a factor in this crash and no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

