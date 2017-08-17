Police: 2-year-old killed after darting into traffic

All members of Tulane's basketball team are accounted for and safe, following a deadly attack in Barcelona.more>>
The New Orleans City Council will hold an emergency meeting today to begin tackling the issues plaguing the Sewerage and Water Board.more>>
A leaking storage tank located at the Sewerage and Water Board Carrollton Avenue plant has been identified as the source of diesel fuel seeping into the 17 Street Canalmore>>
A two-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police.more>>
The weather pattern has changed for the next two days as high pressure and more stable air will not allow many if any, showers and thunderstorms to develop.more>>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.more>>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.more>>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."more>>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.more>>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.more>>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.more>>
