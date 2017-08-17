Leaking storage tank identified as source of diesel fuel in 17th Street canal

A leaking storage tank located at the Sewerage and Water Board Carrollton Avenue plant has been identified as the source of diesel fuel seeping into the 17 Street Canal, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The New Orleans Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit, OMI Environmental and Sewerage and Water Board Environmental have yet to determine what caused the leak or have an estimate as to how much fuel has leaked out.

Fire department officials said is a release that a “majority of the spilled diesel has been cleaned and no additional fuel has appeared, however; environmental teams from these agencies are continuing the mitigation and clean-up effort.”

Crews are laying soft boom to absorb the remaining diesel and cleaning diesel deposits from the sides of the canals.

