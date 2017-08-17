Saints-Chargers Joint Practice #1: Instant Analysis

The Saints took their show on the road Thursday to practice with and against the Chargers, in the first of two joint sessions leading up to Sunday's preseason game.

Media were only allowed to shoot video for the first 45 minutes of practice but took in all of practice and the following are some quick hits from the action:

Some notes from Saints 1st team D vs Chargers1st team O:

Anzalone at will in base & nickel#

Marcus Williams at safety

Crawley & Williams CB — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

Adrian Peterson with very nice run in 11-on-11. Took handoff to left, had patience to let Ramczyk seal block, then bolted through hole. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 17, 2017

Antonio Gates seemed to take exception to a hard hit from Marcus Williams after a sideline catch. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 17, 2017

Stupar sack, Muhammad TFL during team. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

Saints C Max Unger (foot), who is in full pads, was with the second-team OL during warm-ups. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 17, 2017

Saints not practicing vs. Chargers today: Breaux, Cadet, Onyemata, Allen, Ginn, Lampman, Dural, Anthony, Fleener, Hill, Harbor, Calhoun. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 17, 2017

Bosa can ball. Giving saints O line trouble — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

Philip Rivers in shotgun is deadly. Finding a groove right now with four straight completions against Saints No. 1 defense. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 17, 2017

Rough period of 7-on-7 for Anzalone. Gave up one TD to Gates, then another to an RB on a whee route (looked like Crawley was in his way). — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 17, 2017

Dwight Lowery picks off Chase Daniel — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

Saints offense, especially the offensive line, has seen better days. Today is not one of them. Chargers D-line having quite a morning. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 17, 2017

Keenan Allen wide open against P.J. Williams for a TD. Allen is giving the Saints secondary fits. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 17, 2017

Rivers is slicing up the saints D — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

That Keenan Allen guy is pretty good. Just had a circus catch in end zone with Vonn Bell defending. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 17, 2017

Touchdowns by Brees (running), Peterson and Lewis salvage what was a rough day overall in the RZ. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 17, 2017

Near disaster snap but turns into biggest gain of day for Saints... Ingram with big YAC — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

P.J. Williams drops a pick. Good position, and good pressure by Jordan on Rivers. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 17, 2017

Tip pick 6, Brees pass batted at line of scrimmage — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

Saints closing out practice much better than they started -- but as I wrote that Brees had a pass tipped and intercepted. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 17, 2017

Hendrickson and Loewen with back to back sacks — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 17, 2017

