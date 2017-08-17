Tulane's basketball team is safe following attack in Barcelona

All members of Tulane's basketball team are accounted for and safe, following a deadly attack in Barcelona. The team and staff are a group of 30 people from Tulane, taking part in a 10-day basketball tour. All were enjoying a day off when a van slammed into a crowd of pedestrians in the iconic Las Ramblas area of Barcelona. At least 13 people are reported dead and at least 50 others injured. Spain's El Pais newspaper says that Barcelona police are treating the van crash as a terror attack.

Jason Gray, assistant provost for NCAA Compliance for Tulane spoke with Fox 8 News by phone hours after the attack. Gray says most of the team was spread out, some at the beach, while others spent the day in the historic shopping and tourist area where the attack happened. He says some Tulane players were just blocks from the scene. He says they quickly rounded up everyone and all returned to their hotel, located in a quiet area of Barcelona.

Gray says he isn't concerned about remaining in Barcelona to finish playing their final game tomorrow, although he admits they did make one change of plans in response to the attack. The staff and team were set to go out to dinner Thursday night. Instead, they remained at their hotel where they will have dinner, then stay in for the night. Before arriving in Barcelona, Tulane spent 5 days in Madrid as part of a 10-day tour in Spain that includes 4 exhibition games. After their final game tomorrow, Tulane's team and staff will begin preparing to return home to New Orleans on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.