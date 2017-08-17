FOX 8 Defenders get results for elderly woman with phone service outage

Catch basins along Elysian Fields are getting some much-needed attention.more>>
Catch basins along Elysian Fields are getting some much-needed attention.more>>
After more than 14 days without phone service and the inability to use a medical alert system, a 96-year-old New Orleans woman's son turned to the FOX 8 Defenders for help. We got the family answers and action right away.more>>
After more than 14 days without phone service and the inability to use a medical alert system, a 96-year-old New Orleans woman's son turned to the FOX 8 Defenders for help. We got the family answers and action right away.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
New Orleans residents blasted city leaders at a special City Council meeting Thursday to address the pump and drainage crisis, including some who called for a federal investigation.more>>
New Orleans residents blasted city leaders at a special City Council meeting Thursday to address the pump and drainage crisis, including some who called for a federal investigation.more>>
The Saints took their show on the road Thursday to practice with and against the Chargers, in the first of two joint sessions leading up to Sunday's preseason game. Media were only allowed to shoot video for the first 45 minutes of practice but took in all of practice and the following are some quick hits from the action: Some notes from Saints 1st team D vs Chargers1st team O: Anzalone at will in base & nickel# Marcus Williams at safety Crawley & Williams CB — Sea...more>>
The Saints took their show on the road Thursday to practice with and against the Chargers, in the first of two joint sessions leading up to Sunday's preseason game.more>>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.more>>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.more>>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.more>>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.more>>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.more>>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.more>>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.more>>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.more>>
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."more>>
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that President Donald Trump directly has "told us to develop credible viable military options and that's exactly what we're doing."more>>