Saints center Max Unger passes physical; debut uncertain

The Saints' maligned offensive line got a boost Thursday when it was ruled that Max Unger passed his physical, according to the league transaction wire.

Unger injured his foot in organized team activities in the spring and has been ramping up his workload on the sidelines of Saints practices but had yet to be able to participate in team activities.

Sean Payton spoke about his progress Monday about his center's rehabilitation.

“It’s on schedule," he said. "What’d I say, the third preseason game. It’s on schedule. That is the goal right now. The question would be how we handle the third preseason or maybe the fourth preseason, but I’m pretty confident that he’s going to receive some preseason work in a game. He’s doing well and I do not know if he’s going to receive team reps this week. But he’s out there now in shoulder pads so now it’s just a question of just moving him into and catch up to where everyone else is.”

Josh LeRibeus got the majority of first team snaps at center to start camp before Senio Kelemete returned from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

