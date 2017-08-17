City re-evaluating schedule of Bourbon Street construction

The city says due to rain delays, unforeseen site conditions and the overall complexity of the project, it’s re-evaluating when construction on the remaining blocks of Bourbon Street will begin.

All of the work that was scheduled for the 500-800 blocks is on hold.

Construction has started on the 100-300 blocks. At first, it was estimated that each block would take two months to complete. But work on the 100-300 blocks has been going on for four months.

The 100 block is nearing completion with new pavement being poured. It’s expected to open to pedestrian traffic on Monday, weather permitting.

The 300 block is expected to open to pedestrian traffic by mid-October.

Construction in the 200 block started after the 100 and 300 blocks back in May, and the block is expected to open to pedestrian traffic in September.

One business owner said he has learned that construction crews have run into problems in dealing with the weather, and they’ve found old clay piping that has caused delays.

“I hope when they start it up again that they have learned from all of their experiences with the problems, where they can go smoother with the rest of the streets whenever they plan to do it, because it did disrupt a lot of the businesses while construction is going on,” said Earl Bernhardt, who owns Tropical Isle.

The construction has been a double-edged sword for many of the businesses on Bourbon Street, and business owners say while it drags on, it has affected their revenue.

The city is going to release a revised schedule in the coming weeks.

