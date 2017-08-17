City re-evaluating schedule of Bourbon Street construction

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will lose another member of its management team. Robert Miller, who serves a deputy executive director has accepted a position in Jackson, Mississippi.more>>
The city says due to rain delays, unforeseen site conditions and the overall complexity of the project, it’s re-evaluating when construction on the remaining blocks of Bourbon Street will begin.more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Jayquan Bibs of Larose on Wednesday, August 16.more>>
LSU pass rusher Arden Key is 'not' expected to play in the Tigers opener against BYU.more>>
After more than 14 days without phone service and the inability to use a medical alert system, a 96-year-old New Orleans woman's son turned to the FOX 8 Defenders for help. We got the family answers and action right away.more>>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission has filed a complaint against Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Anita Kelly, accusing her of "repeated violations of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics". Kelly has responded to those accusations.more>>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.more>>
