Tulane's Bank-ing on their QB

In 16 days, we'll find out just how far Tulane football has come since last year's 4-and-8 season. Willie Fritz is hoping to build off of how they ended the season, with a convincing 38-to-13 road win at UConn.

Fritz has seen plenty of reasons in 17 days of fall camp to believe his team is better. He's liked the change at quarterback, bringing in Jonathan Banks from the juco ranks.

Right away, Fritz believes, Banks will make the waves passing game a threat again.

"Very accurate," said Fritz. "He's a 220-pound guy with great speed and movement, very good elusiveness and with our offense, that's what you have to have."

"I feel like I'm getting there," said Banks. "I have like 95% of it down. I've been in the film room with offensive coordinator Coach Ruse, head Coach Fritz, they've been doing a good job helping me out."

The Green Wave kick off the season at Yulman Stadium, Sept. 2, against Grambling St.

