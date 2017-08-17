LSU's Key doubtful for opener

Shut out for eight innings on Thursday night, the New Orleans Baby Cakes battled back to score three times in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Round Rock Express, 3-2.more>>
LSU pass rusher Arden Key is 'not' expected to play in the Tigers opener against BYU.
In 16-days, we'll find out just how far Tulane football has come since last years 4-and-8 season.
The Saints' maligned offensive line got a boost Thursday when it was ruled that Max Unger passed his physical, according to the league transaction wire.
The Saints took their show on the road Thursday to practice with and against the Chargers, in the first of two joint sessions leading up to Sunday's preseason game. Media were only allowed to shoot video for the first 45 minutes of practice but took in all of practice and the following are some quick hits from the action: Some notes from Saints 1st team D vs Chargers1st team O: Anzalone at will in base & nickel# Marcus Williams at safety Crawley & Williams CB — Sea...
