LSU's Key doubtful for opener

LSU pass rusher Arden Key is not expected to play in the Tigers opener against BYU.

Key hasn't been completely ruled out, but head coach Ed Orgeron said on Thursday that he's not expecting him to play.

Key has been trying to come back from off-season shoulder surgery. But, his return for the season opener was always up in the air. He continues to wear pads in practice but he's not being allowed to take part in the hitting drills.

"He’s ahead of schedule. He’s doing some things," Orgeron said after Thursday's practice. "Today he’s taking on blocks, doing some things. I just don’t know when he’s going to be ready, what the doctors are going to say."

"He’s not hitting," Orgeron said. "He’s going through some walk-through stuff. Today, he had his pads on. I’ve got to take him off drills, stepping through stuff, using his hands, reading his keys, does pass rush moves. But he’s not taking any contact."

Ray Thornton, K'Lavon Chaisson and Andre Anthony are competing for key's playing time.

