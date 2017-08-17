Cakes rally past Express

Shut out for eight innings on Thursday night, the New Orleans Baby Cakes battled back to score three times in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Round Rock Express, 3-2.

New Orleans clinched a sixth consecutive series win at home for the first time in franchise history. The 'Cakes are 15-5 in their last 20 games at the Shrine.

The 'Cakes trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the ninth when Christian Colon led off with an infield single against Tayler Scott and Peter Mooney doubled to put the tying run on base. One out later, Profar allowed Austin Nola's slow grounder to slip beneath his glove and both runners scored to knot the score.

Eury Perez, whose 10th-inning single gave the 'Cakes a walk-off win against Albuquerque last week, hit a slow chopper to first that Will Middlebrooks was unable to corral as Nola trotted home with the winning run.

Keyvius Sampson (5-3) picked up the victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The Baby Cakes will go after their first series sweep of the season in Friday's finale.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.