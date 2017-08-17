Deputies: Fugitive discovered with drugs during traffic stop

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Jayquan Bibs of Larose on Wednesday, August 16. Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies of the Problem-Oriented Policing Squad conducted a traffic stop on East 23rd Street in Larose due to passengers allegedly not wearing seat belts. There were several individuals inside the vehicle, one of whom deputies identified as Jayquan Bibs, despite Bibs giving a false name. Deputies took Bibs into custody due to outstanding warrants for two counts of simple burglary of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of stolen things. Investigators say he was found to have suspected crack cocaine and marijuana in his possession. Bibs was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where he was booked on the aforementioned warrants, as well as resisting an officer and possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. His bond is set at $25,250.

Bibs' warrants stem from incidents in 2016. In July, it was discovered he had been in possession of property stolen during a convenience store burglary. Then in December, warrants was obtained after he was developed as a suspect in vehicle burglaries which had occurred on East 25th Street in Larose.

