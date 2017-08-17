S&WB to lose another management member

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will lose another member of its management team.

Robert Miller, who serves a deputy executive director, has accepted a position in Jackson, MS, where he will become public works director for the city of Jackson.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced Miller's departure at Wednesday's special S&WB meeting. Mayor Landrieu said Jackson's Mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, has agreed to let Miller stay on in New Orleans several more weeks as the city addresses the drainage system crisis.

Miller's last day with the S&WB is Oct. 15.

Executive Director Cedric Grant announced his retirement earlier this month.

