After Further Review: Five takes from Saints/Chargers joint practice

Take One: Phillip Rivers has way Saints defense

During the final team period, Philip Rivers carved up the Saints defense. He connected with Keenan Allen for two touchdowns. He also connected

with Antonio Gates for a score earlier in practice.

During seven-on-sevens, Rivers didn’t throw an incompletion though most of those passes were underneath routes.

Take Two: Saints offense struggles against Chargers defense

The Chargers defensive line, in particular, Joey Bosa gave the Saints offensive line trouble.

Chase Daniel was picked off by Dwight Lowery; Drew Brees was picked off by Desmond King who took it back for a touchdown.

Take Three: Marshon Lattimore has solid practice

Lattimore was a full go Thursday and looked good. He ran with the second unit during team drills. During individual drills he really shined.

Of the five passes thrown his way, four were incompletion with two pass break-ups.

Take Four: Injury Report

Max Unger was in full pads and snap the ball a few times during warm-ups. He did not participate in practice.



Josh Hill, David Onyemata, Ted Ginn, Travaris Cadet, Jake Lampman, Travin Dural, Coby Fleener, Taveze Calhoun, Jack Allen, Stephone Anthony

and Clay Harbor all did not practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

Drew Brees ran a touchdown in during red zone.

Adrian Peterson had a nice run between the tackles during this period. It was the type of play, I felt like during a game he would have had

a big gain.

P.J. Williams d ropped an easy interception in the end zone off Rivers.

Alex Anzalone and AJ Klein were the first team linebackers when the team went nickel. Manti Te’o played middle linebacker went the defense

went base.

Cam Jordan had two sacks during team drills.

I wasn’t expecting such a large contingent of Saints fans in Costa Mesa. There was plenty of black and gold in the crowd 3,000 or so fans in attendance.

