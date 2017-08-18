Local First Traffic: Movie shoot will close part of Earhart Expr - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Movie shoot will close part of Earhart Expressway Friday night

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(WVUE) -

A major crosstown route will be closed beginning Friday night.

Earhart Expressway will close in both directions at 8 p.m. between Clearview Parkway and Dickory Avenue.

Film crews will be shooting a movie in that stretch and residents might hear simulated gunfire and other special effects.

The stretch is expected to reopen Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

