Local First Traffic: Movie shoot will close part of Earhart Expressway Friday night

A major crosstown route will be closed beginning Friday night.

Earhart Expressway will close in both directions at 8 p.m. between Clearview Parkway and Dickory Avenue.

Film crews will be shooting a movie in that stretch and residents might hear simulated gunfire and other special effects.

The stretch is expected to reopen Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

