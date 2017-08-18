Local First Traffic: Movie shoot will close part of Earhart Expressway Friday night

Film crews will be shooting a movie in that stretch and residents might hear simulated gunfire and other special effects.more>>
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will lose another member of its management team. Robert Miller, who serves a deputy executive director has accepted a position in Jackson, Mississippi.
The city says due to rain delays, unforeseen site conditions and the overall complexity of the project, it's re-evaluating when construction on the remaining blocks of Bourbon Street will begin.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Jayquan Bibs of Larose on Wednesday, August 16.
LSU pass rusher Arden Key is 'not' expected to play in the Tigers opener against BYU.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
It happened when they and their 3-month-old daughter were lying near the phone, which they said was not charging and hadn't been used for a while.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris' journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans has been removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
