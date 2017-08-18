Your Weather Authority: Temps in the 90s will feel like triple-digits

Even with a few storms managing to break out Friday, most areas will see triple-digit heat indices and temperatures in the low to mid-90s.
High pressure and more stable air will keep the rain to a minimum. Into the weekend, rain chances will be on the rise as the stable drier air is replaced with more moist air and rain chances will be on the rise.
While not a washout, the weekend will see more coverage of showers and storms.
