Thibodaux man arrested for raping a child

A Thibodaux man was arrested and charged with raping a child.

Kendriontae Johnson, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree rape of a child under 13.

On Wednesday, juvenile detectives received a report of a rape involving a child under the age of 13.

Police said Johnson was accused of forcing the child to have sexual intercourse.

On Thursday, detectives questioned Johnson about the incident. During questioning, he admitted having sexual intercourse with the child.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.