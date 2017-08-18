NOPD: Missing juvenile located in good health - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Missing juvenile located in good health

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Jeremira Snell (Source: NOPD) Jeremira Snell (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department says teen who was reported missing in July has been located in good health. 

Police say Jeremira Snell, 16, went missing from her home in the 7800 block of Buffalo Road on July 11.

Snell returned home Friday afternoon. 

