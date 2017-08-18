NOPD searching for missing juvenile

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

Police were told that Jeremira Snell, 16, went missing from her home in the 7800 block of Buffalo Road on July 11.

She was last seen wearing a pink and black shirt, black leggings, and a pair of black and white Adidas sandals.

Anyone with information on the location of Jeremira Snell is asked to contact a Seventh District Detective at 504-658-6070.

