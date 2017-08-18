VIRAL VIDEO: Watch Judge Judy let cute dog decide emotional 'custody' case

Tension builds as the small white dog is brought into Judge Judy's courtroom. (Source: YouTube)

It was a cuddly custody battle in Judge Judy’s court room involving a furry four-legged friend.

The case, which aired on the courtroom television show, was about a man who filed suit against a woman over who owned the dog.

The woman said she bought the dog off the street.

Judge Judy did not dispute that, but wanted to get to the bottom of the case in the best way she thought she could – RELEASE THE HOUND!

The hound was actually a small white dog. The judge ordered the woman to get the dog and bring it into the courtroom.

The dog started to wiggle out of the woman’s arms. That’s when Judge Judy asked the woman to put the dog on the floor.

Within seconds, the dog flew over to its rightful owner, as tears flowed down the faces of almost everyone in the courtroom.

“That’s all. Take the dog home,” Judge Judy said as she adjourned.

