Police: Man robs Wagner's Meat, gets away with cash

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Kenner PD) (Source: Kenner PD)
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

Kenner police are looking to identify a robbery suspect and they’re asking for the public’s help.

On Tuesday, just after 3:30 p.m., a man entered the Wagner’s Meat location in the 2100 block of Airline Drive.

At the counter, the man implied he had a handgun, and robbed the cashier. He then fled the scene.

During the investigation, police learned the suspect may have ties to the Lafayette area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the robbery suspect is asked to call the Kenner Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (504) 712-2252 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

