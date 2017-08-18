Group calls for Landrieu to resign, plans Saturday rally protesting flooding, drainage

Nearly a dozen people gathered on the steps of New Orleans City Hall to voice their demands about the future of the city's drainage system.

A day after U. S. Senator John Kennedy called for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to resign, another group is calling on Landrieu to “step down” immediately.

Several groups represented by citizens across New Orleans came together Friday for a pre-rally ahead of a possible larger gathering Saturday.

The group said they are tired of the mismanagement and lack of transparency in local government.

Despite ample resources to manage drainage, the city still suffered from flooding last week.

Their list of demands include:

Mayor Mitch Landrieu should step down

No privatization of the sewerage and water board

Establish a public advisory committee dedicated to water management oversight

All future sewerage and water board employees need to live in New Orleans

