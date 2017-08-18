Chef John Folse: Mamere's country-style lemon pie

Mamere Zeringue was my grandmother on Chef John Folse's mother's side of the family. She was not only a fabulous cook, but would have been considered a top pastry chef in her day. Although most country-style lemon pies are made with a similar recipe, this one has a bit less lemon juice so it's not quite as citrusy as a tart lemon pie. If a tart flavor is desired, add 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice to the recipe.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

3 tbsps fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp grated lemon zest

½ cup cornstarch

4 eggs, separated and beaten

2 cups sugar, divided

1¼ cups cold water

2 tbsps butter

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

1 tsp cream of tartar

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a bowl, whisk lemon juice, lemon zest, cornstarch, egg yolks and 1¾ cups sugar. When well-blended, add water and whisk well to incorporate all ingredients. Pour contents of bowl into a saucepan over medium-high heat and whisk continuously until mixture starts to bubble and thicken. NOTE: Be careful not to overcook egg mixture. If the heat is too high it will cause the eggs to scramble and become lumpy. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in butter. Pour pie filling into pie shell. Set aside to cool slightly. In bowl of an electric mixer, whisk egg whites and cream of tartar on high speed until soft peaks form. Add remaining ¼ cup sugar and continue to whisk until sugar is dissolved and stiff peaks form. NOTE: It is important to whisk meringue until there are no visible signs of sugar, otherwise the meringue will weep after sitting for a few hours. Using a tablespoon, drop dollops of meringue on top of pie beginning at outer edge of pie and working toward the center. Continue this process until pie is completely covered. If meringue is allowed to adhere to pie crust, it will not shrink during baking. Place pie on center rack of oven and bake 10 minutes or until peaks are lightly browned. Remove from oven, allow to cool and refrigerate until ready to serve. This pie is best when refrigerated overnight.

