David: Summer storms return - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

David: Summer storms return

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
FOX 8 Photo/FILE FOX 8 Photo/FILE
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Moisture will gradually increase over the weekend and into early next week. This means our daily chance of showers and storms will return. There will be plenty of time mixed with sun and clouds. Temperatures will be pretty typical with mostly lower 90s and the heat around 105 during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A cold front may approach the Gulf Coast by late next week increasing our storm chances even more.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity as we head towards the peak of the season. The National Hurricane Center is currently issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Harvey. This storm will likely move into the Yucatan.

The other two Atlantic disturbances do not appear to pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Citizens demand Mayor Landrieu to resign

    Citizens demand Mayor Landrieu to resign

    Source: FOX 8Source: FOX 8

    Citizens groups that are normally on the opposite sides of many issues in New Orleans are now joining forces. They say this time, they all agree.

    more>>

    Citizens groups that are normally on the opposite sides of many issues in New Orleans are now joining forces. They say this time, they all agree.

    more>>

  • Voter registration week set for August 21-25

    Voter registration week set for August 21-25

    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21. 

    more>>

    Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21. 

    more>>

  • Payton calls Saints performance against the Chargers on Friday 'crisp'

    Payton calls Saints performance against the Chargers on Friday 'crisp'

    Michael Thomas shined in Friday's workout with the Chargers. Nola.comMichael Thomas shined in Friday's workout with the Chargers. Nola.com
    Today's work was much lighter between the Saints and Chargers was much lighter. They wore no pads only shells and helmets, and they only practiced two hours instead of two and a half like Thursday. While they certainly weren't perfect, overall the Saints had much better execution today than Thursday.  "I thought overall it was a little bit crisper today than yesterday. I just thought from an assignment standpoint we had a few too many yesterday on tape watching team p...more>>
    Today's work was much lighter between the Saints and Chargers was much lighter. They wore no pads only shells and helmets, and they only practiced two hours instead of two and a half like Thursday. While they certainly weren't perfect, overall the Saints had much better execution today than Thursday.  "I thought overall it was a little bit crisper today than yesterday. I just thought from an assignment standpoint we had a few too many yesterday on tape watching team p...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly