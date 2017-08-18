David: Summer storms return

Citizens groups that are normally on the opposite sides of many issues in New Orleans are now joining forces. They say this time, they all agree.more>>
Citizens groups that are normally on the opposite sides of many issues in New Orleans are now joining forces. They say this time, they all agree.more>>
Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21.more>>
Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21.more>>
Moisture will gradually increase over the weekend and into early next week. This means our daily chance of showers and storms will return.more>>
Moisture will gradually increase over the weekend and into early next week. This means our daily chance of showers and storms will return.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
RIP childhood.more>>
RIP childhood.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.more>>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.more>>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.more>>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.more>>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.more>>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.more>>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.more>>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.more>>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.more>>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>