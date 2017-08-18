David: Summer storms return - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

David: Summer storms return

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Moisture will gradually increase over the weekend and into early next week. This means our daily chance of showers and storms will return. There will be plenty of time mixed with sun and clouds. Temperatures will be pretty typical with mostly lower 90s and the heat around 105 during the hottest part of the afternoon.

A cold front may approach the Gulf Coast by late next week increasing our storm chances even more.

The tropics will continue to see increasing activity as we head towards the peak of the season. The National Hurricane Center is currently issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Harvey. This storm will likely move into the Yucatan.

The other two Atlantic disturbances do not appear to pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

