Today's work was much lighter between the Saints and Chargers was much lighter. They wore no pads only shells and helmets, and they only practiced two hours instead of two and a half like Thursday.

While they certainly weren't perfect, overall the Saints had much better execution today than Thursday.

"I thought overall it was a little bit crisper today than yesterday. I just thought from an assignment standpoint we had a few too many yesterday on tape watching team periods where we're dropping protections or coverage. Without looking at the film, I thought it was crisper today," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

A few players that stood out in Friday's workout, Michael Thomas and TommyLee Lewis.

