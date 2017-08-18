Voter registration week set for August 21-25

Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21.

"Registering to vote is a right we should all cherish, and we've made it quick and easy to do so," said Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. "While this year is a slow election cycle for many communities, Louisiana will be electing a state treasurer this fall as well as hosting many local elections, propositions and constitutional amendments on the ballot. The first step in participating in government is to make sure you're registered to vote and if not, now is a great time to do it. Then on Election Day it's easy to GeauxVote!"

In Louisiana, eligible citizens can register to vote online. All you need is a valid Louisiana driver's license. The voter portal is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Click here to register to vote.

You can also register to vote in person at your parish's Registrar of Voters Office. To register by mail, you'll need to download and print an application found on the Secretary of State's website. Forms can also be found at public libraries or at voter registration drives.

Here are the qualifications needed to be eligible to register to vote:

• be a U.S. citizen;

• be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election to vote;

• not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony;

• not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with the suspension of voting rights;

• be a resident of the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote;

• complete the process at least 20 days

Click here for a complete listing of Voter Registration Week events.

