Kenner Mayor dismantles Kenner Housing Authority Board, demands resignation from executive director

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn completely removed all members of the Kenner Housing Authority Board and calls for the immediate resignation of Executive Director Marc Starling.more>>
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn completely removed all members of the Kenner Housing Authority Board and calls for the immediate resignation of Executive Director Marc Starling.more>>
Citizens groups that are normally on the opposite sides of many issues in New Orleans are now joining forces. They say this time, they all agree.more>>
Citizens groups that are normally on the opposite sides of many issues in New Orleans are now joining forces. They say this time, they all agree.more>>
Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21.more>>
Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.more>>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.more>>
RIP childhood.more>>
RIP childhood.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.more>>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.more>>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.more>>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.more>>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.more>>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!more>>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!more>>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.more>>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.more>>