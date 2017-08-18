New Orleans family traveling to see Monday's solar eclipse

Monday's total solar eclipse will plunge much of the United States into darkness in the middle of the day. In Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast we will see about 80 percent of the sun's disk covered by the moon. One New Orleans family says being in the path of totality is the only way to experience the event.more>>
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn completely removed all members of the Kenner Housing Authority Board and calls for the immediate resignation of Executive Director Marc Starling.more>>
Citizens groups that are normally on the opposite sides of many issues in New Orleans are now joining forces. They say this time, they all agree.more>>
Louisiana is urging all eligible citizens to register to vote. Voter registration week kicks off on Monday, August 21.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.more>>
RIP childhood.more>>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.more>>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!more>>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.more>>
