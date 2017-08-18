JSPO identifies Metairie burglary suspect

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a suspect in a Metairie home burglary.

Investigators say they are searching for 44-year-old Terrance Bradley.

Bradley is accused of breaking into a home in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive. They also believe that he may be responsible for a string of recent burglaries.

Deputies say Bradley was captured on surveillance video in one of the homes he broke into.

According to JPSO, Bradley has outstanding warrants from JPSO, the Kenner Police Department and from the state of Texas. It is believed that he is living in the Metairie area.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Bradley, they are asked to contact Detective Giacona at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.