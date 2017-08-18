JSPO identifies Metairie burglary suspect

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported that a 15-year-old male South Lafourche High School student has been booked with terrorizing after he allegedly threatened to shoot a teacher and students.more>>
State Police arrested two people after they tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 7th Ward.more>>
The NOPD says they're now solving more murders. But, there's still concerns about the department's response times.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a suspect in a Metairie home burglary.more>>
The recent efforts to get New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to resign look to be in vain because of his short time left in office and the lack of legal avenues.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
RIP childhood.more>>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.more>>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.more>>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.more>>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.more>>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.more>>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.more>>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.more>>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!more>>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.more>>
