Two arrested in 7th Ward after chase with State Police

Louisiana State Police arrested two people after troopers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 7th Ward.

According to spokesperson Trooper Melissa Matey, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the car took troopers on a three block chase before the stolen vehicle slammed into another vehicle at the intersection of Frenchmen Avenue and North Galvez Street.

Matey said one person in the other vehicle was injured.

