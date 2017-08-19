Woman carjacked near Lower 9th Ward home

The New Orleans Police Department says that a woman was carjacked near her home in the Lower Ninth Ward Friday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Robertson Street.

According to the victim, she was sitting inside her vehicle when two unknown black me approached the vehicle from both sides. The suspect on the driver’s side of the vehicle then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that she get out of the vehicle. The victim complied and walked towards her home.

Police say the suspects got into the victim’s vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corrolla, and fled eastbound on North Robertson St.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

