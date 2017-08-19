Head-on collision kills woman near Varnado

Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision in Washington Parish that left one woman dead.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on LA 436-1 south of Varnado.

According to scene investigators, 71-year-old Hazel Marie Caruso was driving her 2006 Toyota Camry southbound on LA 436-1 when her vehicle traveled into the northbound lane into the path of a 2014 Nissan Juke. The two vehicles then crashed head-on.

Caruso, who was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries and was airlifted from the scene in critical condition. She later died while in fight to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, 66-year-old Josie Hartzog, and her two passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash. They were all transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Blood samples were taken from both drivers as a part of the investigation and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

