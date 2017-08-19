Man robbed after coming to aid of man at gunpoint - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man robbed after coming to aid of man at gunpoint

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Lafourche Sheriff: High school student booked with terrorizing Lafourche Sheriff: High school student booked with terrorizing
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery overnight in the Seventh Ward.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Pauger Street.

According to the victim, he approached a black male pointing a gun at another black male on his knees in an attempt to talk him out of what he was doing.

Police say as the victim walked back to his truck, the suspect demanded it. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s truck. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly