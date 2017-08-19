Man robbed after coming to aid of man at gunpoint

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery overnight in the Seventh Ward.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision in Washington Parish that left one woman dead.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says teen who was reported missing in July has been located in good health.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says that a woman was carjacked near her home in the Lower Ninth Ward Friday night.more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported that a 15-year-old male South Lafourche High School student has been booked with terrorizing after he allegedly threatened to shoot a teacher and students.more>>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.more>>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.more>>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!more>>
