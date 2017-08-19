City issues traffic warnings ahead of monument protest

On Saturday, the City of New Orleans may restrict or temporarily suspend vehicle access in parts of the French Quarter in response to planned protest activity.

Public safety is our top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near this construction site.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) will make the determination on the scene on Saturday, blocking access to some streets for a limited window during protest activity in the interest of protecting public safety. Street closures may occur depending on the volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The public is reminded that by law: firearms and masks are prohibited at protest events. Those found to be in violation of the law will be placed under arrest and charged appropriately, according to the city.



NOPD is working to make sure to ensure that all citizens are free to exercise their right to protest, peacefully and lawfully.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.