Take ‘Em Down NOLA gathers at Congo Square ahead of protest

Hundreds rally in Jackson Square in solidarity with Charlottesville. (FOX 8)

Members of the local group Take ‘Em Down NOLA gathered at Congo Square ahead of Saturday’s march to Jackson Square.

The group called for the removal of Andrew Jackson from Jackson Square as well as the removal of Confederate-era names on schools and streets.

Take ‘Em Down NOLA then marched to Jackson Square where they were met with by a larger group of people protesting in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia.

The NOPD closed Jackson Square ahead of the protests.

